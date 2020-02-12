Odd News Roundup: Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room and Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake record
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with pole
Osaka's Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for traveling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on. The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports said. The "pee pole" will flush.
Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake record
Guinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for 'Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available'. With a total 207 varieties on their menu, Gibson's Gourmet Burgers and Ribs have a milkshake to satisfy every sugarholic.
