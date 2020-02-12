Dunelm upbeat on FY outlook as third quarter starts well

British home furnishings retailer Dunelm forecast full-year pretax profit slightly above market expectations on Wednesday, saying its third-quarter had started well, with successful winter sales across all areas of the business.

The retailer, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, also declared a special dividend payment of 8 pence for the year, an increase of 0.5 pence.

The company said previously that its full-year profit would be higher than earlier expectations. Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average forecast profit in a range of 135 million pounds to 137.3 million pounds. ($177.86 million) ($1 = 0.7720 pounds)

