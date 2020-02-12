Deutsche Telekom pulls out of Barcelona congress - source

Deutsche Telekom is pulling out of this month's Mobile World Congress, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, adding an official announcement by other European telecoms operators was possible later in the day.

Such a step, if confirmed, would deal a fatal blow to the Feb. 24-27 that traditionally draws 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, as European operators are foundational members of the GSMA industry association that hosts the event.

Even after a spate of withdrawals, with U.S. exhibitors pulling out en masse on Tuesday, the GSMA has stood by its line that the event will go ahead. The GSMA board, comprising industry executives, will convene on Friday to review its options, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

