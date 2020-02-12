Left Menu
Development News Edition

French academic held in Iran ends hunger strike: lawyer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:40 IST
French academic held in Iran ends hunger strike: lawyer

Tehran, Feb 12 (AFP) French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, jailed in Iran since June, ended a six-week hunger strike on Wednesday, according to her lawyer. "Adelkhah responded to a written request from civil and political activists and ended her hunger strike at midday (0830 GMT) today," lawyer Said Dehghan told AFP.

Dehghan expressed relief that Adelkhah had ended the hunger strike that she began on December 24, but said she remained fragile. "Her mental and physical condition is not good, she has been weakened," he said. "Her voice was difficult to hear and she has difficulty walking." Adelkhah, a specialist in Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po University in Paris, is in Evin prison in Tehran as she awaits her trial.

Adelkhah's French colleague Roland Marchal was arrested while visiting her, according to Dehghan, who represents both academics. Their case has raised tensions between Iran and France, which has called for them to be released as a "gesture" of goodwill.

Iran has repeatedly criticised France for what it calls its "interference" in the case. The Islamic republic does not recognise dual nationality. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Jihadist attacks kill five Nigerian security personnel

Kano Nigeria, Feb 12 AFP Jihadists aligned with the Islamic State group have killed five security personnel, including two soldiers, in three separate attacks in northeast Nigerias Borno state, sources said Wednesday. In the first attack on...

Trai urges govt to bring out detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting

Trai on Wednesday urged the government to come out with a detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting, an area where the regulator had already given its recommendations and said it is willing to offer further policy inputs on t...

Nasscom pegs FY20 revenue growth at 7.7% at USD 191 bn

Industry body Nasscom has projected a revenue growth of 7.7 per cent at USD 191 billion for the IT sector in the ongoing fiscal. The industry body had last fiscal discontinued an over two decade-old practice of forecasting revenue growth, c...

SC judge recuses himself from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention

Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar recused himself on Wednesday from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the J-K Public Safety...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020