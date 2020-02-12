Bringing water to Africa: Uganda to host AfWA International Congress on Feb 24

Africa Water Association International Congress and Exhibition is slated to take place in Uganda this month. The participating countries will discuss the solution to water scarcity and stress in Africa.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is going to host the Africa Water Association (AfWA) International Congress and Exhibition on behalf of the Ugandan government. The exhibition or conference themed "Breaking new grounds to accelerate access to water and sanitation for all" is scheduled to take place at the Kampala Serena hotel from February 24 to 27.

According to NWSC, the 2020 AfWA event is going to be organised to discuss how problems of water scarcity and stress in Africa can be solved through innovations and diplomatic efforts. It vows to bring professionals and industry players at one podium to share and exchange ideas including discussing recent developments in the water and sanitation sector.

"Everything is in place and we are very optimistic that the conference will be a big success," one NWSC official cited, as reported by Pumps Africa.

Apart from the above-mentioned objectives, the conference is intended to identify new breakthroughs and innovations in addressing water and sanitation challenges in Africa. Thus, several practitioners, scientists, development partners and industry representatives (working across varied areas of water and sanitation sector across the world) are expected to be present and share their opinions at the conference. It will be led by Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, AfWA Congress President and Managing Director, NWSC.

