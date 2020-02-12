Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islamist militant Krekar to be extradited from Norway to Italy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:45 IST
Islamist militant Krekar to be extradited from Norway to Italy
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

An Iraqi Kurdish Islamist suspected of plotting attacks in Europe and the Middle East will be extradited from Norway to Italy, the Justice Ministry in Oslo said on Wednesday. Najmuddin Faraj Ahmad, better known as Mullah Krekar, a former leader of the Ansar al-Islam militant group, won refugee status together with his family in Norway in the early 1990s.

In 2015, Italian authorities said that at least 15 suspected members of a militant group including Krekar had been arrested in six European countries on suspicion of planning attacks. Krekar failed to avert extradition in the Norwegian courts, and the Justice Ministry on Wednesday gave its approval.

An appeal to the full cabinet is possible, but on past evidence is unlikely to succeed. Krekar has been arrested several times during his years in Norway, once for threats against Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Though deemed a threat to Norway's national security, Krekar was not deported back to Iraq because authorities there could not vouch for his safety. At the time of his arrest in 2015, Krekar had already served an 18-month sentence for making death threats against a Kurdish man and giving an interview in which he encouraged other people to commit criminal acts.

Krekar's publicly appointed lawyer has said he will ask the European Court of Human Rights to intervene in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

CM introduces high yielding hybrid clone of rubber sapling

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday introduced a high yielding hybrid clone of rubber sapling RRII 429 to augment the commercial cultivation of natural rubber in the northeast state. The hybrid clone of rubber sapling is c...

UPDATE 1-Mexican president intends to send judicial reform proposal to Congress

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will send Congress a proposal crafted by the Supreme Court that aims to strengthen the judiciary to combat corruption and abuse of power within its ranks.Speaking during his...

Jadhav hat-trick propels Navy to maiden Gold Cup title

Ajinkya Jadhav notched up a hat- trick to propel Indian Navy to a fluent 4-1 win against South Central Railway SCR in the final and clinch their maiden triumph in All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey championship. The visiting SCR team started...

Israel attacks "shameful" U.N. report on companies active in W. Bank settlements

Israel denounced on Wednesday a long-delayed U.N. report listing companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.The announcment by the U.N. Human Rights Office of the publication of a blacklist of businesses i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020