Israel says UN list of settlement-linked companies 'shameful'
Israel on Wednesday rejected as "shameful" a United Nations list of 112 companies that do business in settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, which are considered illegal under international law.
"It is a shameful surrender to pressure from countries and organizations who want to harm Israel," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, responding to the list produced by the UN human rights office that includes Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor.
