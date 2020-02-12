Israel says UN list of settlement-linked companies 'shameful'

Israel on Wednesday rejected as "shameful" a United Nations list of 112 companies that do business in settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, which are considered illegal under international law.

"It is a shameful surrender to pressure from countries and organizations who want to harm Israel," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, responding to the list produced by the UN human rights office that includes Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor.

