Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head of Sudan ruling council pledges ICC cooperation over Bashir, says right group

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:34 IST
Head of Sudan ruling council pledges ICC cooperation over Bashir, says right group
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The head of Sudan's ruling council has pledged full cooperation with the International Criminal Court, which has an outstanding arrest warrant for ousted president Omar al-Bashir for alleged war crimes and genocide in Darfur, Human Rights Watch said. Bashir, also accused of crimes against humanity in Darfur, has been jailed in Khartoum since he was toppled after mass protests last year. Another four Sudanese suspects are wanted by the ICC on charges related to atrocities in the Darfur region.

Human Rights Watch director Kenneth Roth said he had met the head of Sudan's ruling council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. "...He was very clear about the government's willingness to cooperate fully with the International Criminal Court," Roth told Reuters in a phone interview from Khartoum where he had meetings with Burhan and Sudan's prime minister.

On Tuesday, Sudan's government and rebel groups in Darfur agreed that all those wanted by the ICC should appear before the tribunal. The agreement is part of talks between Sudan's new government and rebels in Darfur and other neglected regions to try to broker a peace agreement after years of conflict.

Some observers noted that while the civilian members of Sudan's ruling council might back ICC cooperation it was unclear if the military members would. But Roth said Burhan was unconditional in his support for the move. "We were not sure how the meeting with the general was going to go but he completely reaffirmed what we heard from the other government officials," Roth said, adding that it is still unsure what form cooperation would take.

"He pledged full cooperation. Obviously it's an open question if that means surrendering Bashir and the other four to The Hague or does that mean cooperating with the ICC to have strong fair domestic prosecutions?" he said. The ICC is meant to step in only if states are unwilling or unable to prosecute alleged crimes themselves.

Human Rights Watch warned that while their meetings with Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok were very positive, it was early days yet and "these are just words, not actions".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook starts fact-checking partnership with Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with news agency Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp , to fact-check content posted on the social media platform and its photo-sharing app Instagram. Under pressure to remove fa...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow clinch fresh highs as new coronavirus cases drop

The SP 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time highs on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that the coronavirus epidemic will be contained.China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijin...

Pay taxes for India's development; tax harassment will be thing of past: PM Modi

While the previous governments hesitated to touch the countrys taxation system, the current BJP-led dispensation was making it more citizen-centric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, urging people to pay their dues for the dev...

Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020