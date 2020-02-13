China's Hubei province communist party chief relieved of duty-Xinhua

The head of the Communist Party in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a thousand people, has been relieved of duty, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong has been appointed as the new secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, replacing Jiang Chaoliang, the report said, citing the party's central committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.