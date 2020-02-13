Coronavirus diagnosis method not changed in other Chinese provinces, regions -Shanghai health commission
The methodology for coronavirus diagnosis has not changed in other provinces apart from Hubei, and not in municipalities such as the city of Shanghai, a Shanghai Health Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Zheng Jin made the comments at a press conference.
