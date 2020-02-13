Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus deaths, cases leap in China, suggesting much bigger crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:28 IST
WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus deaths, cases leap in China, suggesting much bigger crisis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands of more cases on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, suggesting a much bigger crisis facing China and the world.

Asian stock markets wobbled and the safe-havens of the Japanese yen, gold and bonds rose after the new numbers from Hubei province dashed hopes the epidemic was stabilizing and the Chinese economy could bounce back quickly. Health officials in Hubei said 242 people had died from the flu-like virus on Wednesday, the fastest rise in the daily count since the pathogen was identified in December.

That took total deaths in China from the newly discovered virus to 1,367, up 254 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. The spike in the numbers came a day after markets were cheered when China reported its lowest number of new cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by the country's senior medical adviser that the epidemic could end by April.

Hubei had previously only allowed infections to be confirmed by RNA tests, which can take days to process. RNA, or ribonucleic acid, carries genetic information allowing for the identification of organisms like viruses. But it has begun using quicker computerized tomography (CT) scans, which reveal lung infections, the Hubei health commission said, to confirm virus cases and isolate them faster.

As a result, other new 14,840 cases were reported in the central province on Thursday, from 2,015 new cases nationwide a day earlier. About 60,000 people have now been confirmed to have the virus, the vast majority of them in China.

The new diagnostic procedure could explain the spike in deaths, said Raina McIntyre, head of biosecurity research at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales. "Presumably, there are deaths which occurred in people who did not have a lab diagnosis but did have a CT," she told Reuters. "It is important that these also be counted."

The new testing is only being used in Hubei, officials said.

TENTATIVE SLOWING?

Consultancy Capital Economics said the surge did not necessarily point to an acceleration in the spread of the virus but rather than official figures had been understating its prevalence. "For now, the latest figures don't appear to undermine the recent tentative signs that the spread of the virus may be slowing," it said.

The outbreak, which is believed to have emerged late last year from a market in Wuhan where wildlife was traded illegally, is one of the biggest tests facing the Chinese government in years and blame has fallen on provincial leaders. State media said provincial Communist Party boss Jiang Chaoliang had been sacked as secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee, and Ma Guoqiang had been removed as party chief in the provincial capital Wuhan.

It did not give a reason for the dismissals but the two are the most high-profile Chinese officials to be removed from duty since the outbreak began. "It's a long political tradition to blame local officials, to direct the people's anger towards local officials and not to the top leadership," said Willy Lam, an expert on Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the number of infections in China had stabilized but it was too early to say the epidemic was slowing. Chinese scientists are testing two antiviral drugs and preliminary clinical trial results are weeks away, but a vaccine could take 18 months to develop.

Hundreds of infections have been reported in more than two dozen other countries and territories, but only two people have died from the virus outside mainland China - one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

'IS THIS REAL?'

The biggest cluster of cases outside China is on a cruise ship quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama, where a further 44 cases were reported on Thursday. In all, 219 of about 3,700 people on board have tested positive. There was a happy ending for another cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, which docked in Cambodia after being denied docking rights in Guam, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand over fears that one of its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew might have the virus, even though none had tested positive.

"Just seeing land was such a breathtaking moment," Angela Jones, an American tourist on the ship, told Reuters. "I thought: Is this real?" Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, remains under virtual lockdown, and other major Chinese cities face severe restrictions.

Many airlines have suspended flights to China, while countries have imposed bans or quarantine for those arriving from China, disrupting businesses and playing havoc with conferences and sporting events. The Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, set for April 19 in Shanghai, was postponed, as was Singapore's rugby sevens tournament, scheduled for April 11 and 12, a source said.

Hong Kong will also postpone its rugby sevens, due from April 3 to 5, the media said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSTS' VIEW-What spurt in China's cases suggests about coronavirus

A new diagnostic method has led the Chinese province at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak to report a record rise in deaths and thousands more cases on Thursday.The central province of Hubei had previously only allowed infections to b...

Mobile World Congress cancellation "not about money" - host GSMA

The decision to cancel a major telecoms conference in Barcelona slated for later this month after mass withdrawals due to fears over a coronavirus outbreak was motivated only by a desire to protect peoples health and safety, organizers said...

Nearly 44,000 tourists from Punjab visited Kerala in a year: official

Nearly 44,000 tourists visited Punjab in 2018 thanks to initiatives launched by the Kerala government, a tourism department official said here on Thursday. The southern state registered an 18 per cent increase in domestic tourists last year...

Grundfos, Augury come together towards digitising water

Grundfos, Augury come together towards digitising water infrastructure Chennai, Feb 13 PTI Leading pump maker Grundfos and data analytics company and a digital machine health solution provider Augury on Thursday said the two companies have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020