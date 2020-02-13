Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia accused of putting profit ahead of the environment with new bill

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:37 IST
Indonesia accused of putting profit ahead of the environment with new bill
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia's plans to relax environmental rules to encourage investment have drawn criticism from activists who say the government is putting profit ahead of protecting the archipelago's rich natural surroundings.

The "Job Creation" bill, submitted to parliament on Wednesday, aims to open up industries and includes proposals to relax the need for companies to conduct environmental studies and eases rules on coal mining. It is one of President Joko Widodo's so-called "omnibus laws", which aim to change scores of existing laws to cut red tape and attract investment into Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Types of businesses that require an environmental study, known as an AMDAL, will no longer be specified and subject to separate, lower-level regulation. Currently, companies that exploit natural resources must conduct an AMDAL, which is intended to assess the impact of the investment on the environment and the local community.

The new bill also removes all mention of AMDAL requirements in the 2014 Plantation law. Plantations, particularly for palm oil cultivation, are often blamed for causing deforestation in Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer. Business groups have backed the new law but Greenpeace's forest campaigner Asep Komarudin said it could mean companies might now not take into account an investment's "environmental, social and health complexities at the site level".

"This can lead to the accumulation of unmanaged impacts and even ecological disasters," Komarudin said, citing last year's forest fires in Borneo and Sumatra, floods in Jakarta in January and drought in the southeastern part of the country. As part of the bill, the government is also seeking to remove an existing rule allowing residents who may be affected by an investment to object during an AMDAL process.

Defending the bill, President Widodo said in an interview with BBC Indonesia this week that he cared about the environment, but "we are prioritizing things related to the economy because the people need jobs." Around two million people enter the job market every year in the country of more than 260 million people.

The head of the Jakarta legal aid foundation said the new bill focused on chasing profitability rather than ensuring respect for the law, human rights, and sustainable practices. "Permit applications from big business players are being prioritized," Asfinawati, who uses one name, said by text message.

The bill relaxes rules on coal mining, including the removal of a 15,000-hectare (37,000 acres) limit for holders of special mining licenses and incentives for miners investing in coal processing such as gasification. Indonesia is the world's biggest thermal coal exporter and the fuel accounts for around 60 percent of its energy mix, despite targets to use more renewables.

"The rest of the world seems to be talking about nothing but climate change and reducing carbon emissions. And here we are rolling out the red carpet for coal mining under the omnibus law," said a former cabinet minister, who declined to be named.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden's rail travel jumps with some help from 'flight shaming'

Swedish state-owned railway operator SJ reported a 11 rise in 2019 passenger traffic on Thursday, saying concerns over environmental impact of air travel have contributed to the spike. The Swedish-born movement of flight shaming, which call...

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

The fifth edition of Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 between India and the United Kingdom Army commenced today at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom. The aim of the exercise is to conduct training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terro...

CPI(M) to protest Trump�s visit to India: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that his party will stageprotest during US President Donald Trumps visit to the country later this month, as he was coming to boost Americaneconomy at the cost of Indias interest. Yech...

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories

from the western region at 1730 hrs. BOM8 MP-BRIDGE-2NDLD COLLAPSEPart of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses 8 injured Bhopal A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railway station coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020