Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weinstein jury set to hear closing from #MeToo skeptic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:14 IST
Weinstein jury set to hear closing from #MeToo skeptic

New York, Feb 13 (AP) Closing arguments at the Harvey Weinsten rape trial are set to begin Thursday, with the jury hearing first from a Chicago attorney who's taken #MeToo movement heat for representing the disgraced Hollywood mogul and making provocative mid-trial comments about his case outside of court. Donna Rotunno faces the tricky task of convincing a Manhattan jury that there are too many inconsistencies and contradictions in the testimony of six Weinstein accusers who took the witness stand to convict her client — all without her breaking a promise made in defense opening statements that jurors wouldn't hear any “victim shaming.”

In a podcast interview that aired last week, Rotunno said Weinstein is “well aware of the fact that his life is on the line here” and that he “deserves to have a voice out there.” Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a different woman in 2006.

Other accusers testified as part of a prosecution effort to show he has used the same tactics to victimize many women over the years. Weinstein, whose lawyers informed the court on Tuesday that he wouldn't testify, has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

The jury of seven men and five woman is scheduled to hear the prosecution closings on Friday before getting instructions on the law from Judge James Burke next week and starting deliberations. In often emotional testimony stretching over three weeks, Weinstein's accusers described in lurid detail how he lured them to hotels in New York and Los Angeles on the pretense of promoting their acting careers before sexually assaulting them.

The defense countered on cross-examination by confronting some with warm emails and other communications with Weinstein that continued for months or even years after the alleged attacks. The jury has already heard about emails — certain to be a focus of Rotunno's closing — in which the victim of the alleged rape wrote to Weinstein afterward to accept party invitations from him, give him new phone numbers and even express gratitude. One read: “I feel so fabulous and beautiful, thank you for everything."

The lawyer is also likely to highlight the testimony of a friend and former roommate of the same accuser who said she never heard the woman say anything bad about the defendant. Instead, the woman once called Weinstein her “spiritual soulmate,” the witness said. Rotunno's closing argument will come less than a week after she came under fire on social media for a podcast interview in which she blamed victims for getting sexually assaulted.

Rotunno told The New York Times' “The Daily” she'd never been attacked “because I would never put myself in that position.” In court, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon questioned the timing of the interview and rebuked Rotunno for calling the prosecution's witnesses “liars.”

“That was taped a long time ago,” Rotunno interrupted, claiming that she hadn't talked to anyone in the media since the case began. She was later contradicted by a Times spokeswoman, who told reporters the interview was recorded on Jan. 28 — five days after opening statements and the start of testimony. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Evacuation of Indians from Wuhan was challenging: AI's Captain Amitabh Singh

Air Indias Director of Operations, Captain Amitabh Singh, who led the team that evacuated Indians from Chinas Wuhan city in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak there, has said that it was a challenging operation. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Sing...

Thai mall reopens after honouring victims of mass shooting

Nakhon Ratchasima Thailand, Feb 13 AP The shopping mall that was the site of Thailands worst-ever mass shooting reopened Thursday, four days after security forces killed a gunman who was holed up inside, ending the bloody rampage. A total o...

Godrej Industries Q3 net at Rs 216.32 cr

Godrej Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 216.32 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company, which announced reappointment of Nadir Godrej as its managing director for a period of three ...

No need to show any papers during NPR update exercise: Amit Shah

No need to show any papers during NPR update exercise, says Home Minister Amit Shah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020