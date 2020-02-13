Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

FGN25 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS China witnesses deadliest day as death toll in coronavirus outbreak surges to 1,367

Beijing/Wuhan: China on Thursday reported 254 fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak - the highest in a single day and double than the previous record high - taking the death toll to 1,367, as authorities adopted a new diagnosis method amid concerns that the crisis is nowhere near slowing down contrary to official projections. By K J M Varma

FGN31 CHINA-VIRUS-INDIANS Coronavirus: Indian, Pakistani students in Wuhan panic as Chinese officials set up hospitals in campuses

Beijing: Indian and Pakistani students in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, have made desperate pleas to their governments to evacuate them after Chinese officials decided to convert their university gymnasiums and dormitories into makeshift hospitals amid a big surge in infection cases. By K J M Varma

FGN34 UK-CLIMATE-SHARMA Indian-origin minister Alok Sharma to lead UN climate summit in UK

London: Indian-origin Alok Sharma was on Thursday named the new UK minister in charge of the crunch UN climate talks to be hosted by Britain this November. By Aditi Khanna

FGN29 UK-CABINET-LD RISHI Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new British finance minister

London: Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak was appointed as the UK's new finance minister on Thursday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Cabinet reshuffle. By Aditi Khanna

FGN14 US-PAK-3RDLD SAEED US welcomes Saeed's conviction, says key step for Pak in meeting global commitments to combat terror

Washington: The US has welcomed the conviction of the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and described it as an "important step forward" for Pakistan in meeting its international commitments to combat terror financing and not to allow non-state actors to operate from its soil. By Lalit K Jha

FGN10 US-TRUMP-INDIA-SENATORS Ahead of Trump's India visit, US senators raise human rights, religious freedom issues

Washington: Ahead of President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, four influential US senators, who described themselves as "longtime friends of India", have sought an assessment of the human rights situation in Kashmir and religious freedom in the country, saying hundreds of Kashmiris remain in "preventive detention". By Lalit K Jha IND IND

