Left Menu
Development News Edition

London Fashion Week urged to sashay away from polluting sequins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:23 IST
London Fashion Week urged to sashay away from polluting sequins
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Sequins add glamour to any outfit but eco-campaigners urged London Fashion Week, starting on Friday, to ditch the sparkling plastic discs as they pollute oceans for centuries.

Some 250 designers will showcase their latest collections to trade buyers in the British capital - one of the world's four big fashion weeks along with New York, Paris and Milan - setting trends that will be copied by the mass market within weeks. "Let's not get blinded by the shine," said Leigh McAlea, a spokeswoman for Traid, a charity that recycles clothing.

"Sequins are shiny and glitzy. They're really fun – but if you think about what's going on with sequins staying in our environment for hundreds of years, that's not so fun." Growing concern over the planet's environmental crisis - from polluting single-use plastics to soaring carbon emissions - and the abuse of workers who make cheap clothes are fuelling calls for a shift to a more sustainable way of life.

Ethical activists like Greta Thunberg are encouraging shoppers to buy second-hand, or not at all, rather than being tempted by cheap clothes that they wear a few times and bins. The awards season has come under scrutiny, with several Hollywood stars including Joaquin Phoenix, Olivia Colman and Jane Fonda re-wearing or repurposing shimmering gowns and tuxedos on the red carpet or choosing sustainable materials.

Anti-sequin campaigners targeted celebrities at Sunday's Oscars, saying their fashion choices can influence millions of others to buy and wear the damaging sparkly decorations. Plastic sequins are made from petrochemicals and do not biodegrade for hundreds of years, said campaigners, with discarded sequins finding their way into waterways and adding to plastic pollution in the oceans.

But they're often treated as throwaway fashion, with charity Oxfam estimating that more than 1.5 million sequinned clothing items would be binned in Britain after Christmas alone. For many, sequins are an emblem of the environmental damage caused by the fashion industry, which is also responsible for about 10% of the world's greenhouse gases.

They are linked to worker abuses in the fashion industry, added McAlea, as sequins often must be hand-finished by workers in informal factories who are more likely to be exploited. Designers have developed ecological sequins that biodegrade, but the vast majority of the decorations on the market are still made of plastic.

"There's no reason why we need sequins ... it's something that it is very easy to sort out," said Sara Arnold from environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion's fashion campaign, calling for wider efforts to use fewer resources. "The fashion industry is largely producing things that we don't need - there's massive overproduction and overconsumption so we need to be getting to the root of the problem."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

o rifles missing says police, as opposition slams govt, DGP

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 PTI A day after the CAG audit found shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 livecartridges from the Special Armed Police Battalion here,police on Thursday maintained that no rifles were missing, even asthe oppositi...

Presi students gherao dean over pending demands

Presidency University students on Thursday gheraoed the dean of student affairs on thevarsity campus demanding that the issues faced by them be addressed at the earliest.The students are demanding the handing over of three wards of the boys...

At least 19 children hurt by shelling at school in Myanmar’s Rakhine state - authorities

At least 19 children were wounded when at a primary school was hit by shelling in Myanmars Rakhine state, a lawmaker and a military spokesman said on Thursday. Clashes between government troops and ethnic insurgents have intensified in Rakh...

Fiverr launches AI-powered Logo Maker while preserving integrity of human-made designs

Freelance platform Fiverr is launching a new tool, Logo Maker, that is bringing the power of artificial intelligence to the platforms best creative talent. Freelancers now have the opportunity to monetize their existing design portfolio by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020