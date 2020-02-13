Turkey's Erdogan meets Pakistani counterpart, discusses bilateral and regional issue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday met his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi and discussed various bilateral and regional affairs. Erdogan arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day visit. Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior officials received him at the Noor Khan Airbase. First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan and high-level business delegation also accompanied the president.

President Alvi and his Turkish counterpart held a meeting at the President House in Islamabad. "The two leaders discussed various issues of interests," according to the government official.

Earlier, Prime MinisterKhan received the Turkish leader and himself drove to the PM House where he was given a guard of honor. Erdogan will also hold talks with Khan and co-chair the 6th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

A number of important agreements and MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit. President Erdogan will also address a Joint Session of Parliament of Pakistan on Friday.

