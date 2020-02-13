Over 800,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, flee Russian-led offensive - U.N.
Over 800,000 Syrians, the vast majority women and children, have fled their homes from a relentless Russian-led Syrian military campaign in northwest Syria since Dec. 1, a senior U.N. spokesperson said on Thursday.
David Swanson told Reuters the exodus was expected to "continue over the coming days with thousands of people on the move as whole towns and communities" were fleeing to the safety of areas near the Turkish border. "Tragically, the number of people displaced – the vast majority of them women and children – has now surpassed 800,000," Swanson said.
