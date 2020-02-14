Left Menu
Fashion meets chocolate on Belgian catwalk

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 00:35 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 00:22 IST
Fashion meets chocolate on Belgian catwalk
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Models clad in chocolate gowns hit the runway in Brussels on Thursday night for a show bringing together fashion designers and chocolatiers. The 14 mouth-watering creations at the annual "Salon du Chocolat" fair included a jumpsuit of dabs of colour and chocolate petals emerging from the fabric. "It's a mix of haute couture and Belgian chocolate," said the costume's creator Sixtine Anne de Molina, adding she spent five months working on the design, which includes a thousand pieces of chocolate.

"Sometimes it's hard to tell which what part of the dress is actually chocolate and what part is painted." Another chocolate-festooned dress on display was inspired by carnival masks while a third one was a brown, beige and red striped long gown resembling knitwear.

The fashion show opens three days of a chocolate fair with workshops, tastings and discussions, which organiser Gerard Palacios estimates will get some 25,000 viewers and participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

