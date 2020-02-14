Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Macedonia finds 53 migrants crammed into a truck

  • PTI
  • |
  • Skopje
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 00:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 00:54 IST
North Macedonia finds 53 migrants crammed into a truck

Skopje, Feb 13 (AP) Police in North Macedonia have found 53 migrants, including two Indians, crammed into a truck in a southeastern border region and arrested the driver on suspicion of belonging to a trafficking gang, officials said Thursday. A police statement said the vehicle was stopped during a routine check late Wednesday near the town of Valandovo, which is close to North Macedonia's borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

Police said 37 of the migrants were from Afghanistan, 12 were Pakistanis, two were Indians and there was one Iraqi and one Egyptian. The driver was identified as a 43-year-old man from North Macedonia. The migrants are believed to have entered North Macedonia illegally from Greece. They were transferred to detention centers in the capital of Skopje and the border town of Gevgelija pending trial, and are expected to be deported back to Greece.

Although the former Balkan migrant route from Greece to northern Europe has been closed since 2015, thousands still pay large sums to smugglers to make their way north. North Macedonia's police say in the first three weeks of January, they discovered a total of 1,365 migrants who had entered the country illegally. (AP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq turn positive amid mixed coronavirus news

The SP 500 reversed its losses on Thursday as investors weighed mixed news on the coronavirus and a spate of corporate earnings. While a drop in Cisco Systems Inc shares helped keep the blue-chip Dow in the red, the SP 500 and the Nasdaq re...

UPDATE 1-Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress

For an event meant to showcase the power of telecoms, cancelling this years Mobile World Congress in Barcelona without a back-up plan has perplexed many in the trillion-dollar sector. Wednesdays decision to call off the telecoms industrys b...

UPDATE 2-Spike in China virus cases doesn't show big shift in epidemic -WHO

The spike in cases reported from China reflects reclassifying a backlog of suspect cases using patients chest images and not necessarily the tip of an iceberg of a wider epidemic, a top World Health Organization official said on Thursday. M...

UPDATE 2-U.S. reports 15th coronavirus case; White House bashes China's response

U.S. health officials reported a 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States on Thursday as the White House criticized Chinas lack of transparency and response to the outbreak.The latest U.S. case came from a patient who was amo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020