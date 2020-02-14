EAM meets Canadian Parliamentary delegation, discusses 'promising future' of India-Canada ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Canadian Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker George J Furey and discussed the "promising future" of India-Canada ties.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Canadian Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker George J Furey and discussed the "promising future" of India-Canada ties. "Welcomed the Canadian Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker George J Furey. Discussed the promising future of #IndiaCanada ties, taking into account shared interests & concerns. Hope that the visit would contribute to stronger parliamentary support for this important relationship," the EAM said in a tweet.
Earlier, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also met Parliamentary delegation from Canada in New Delhi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday met visiting Speaker of Canada's Senate George J Furey and said Canada has the potential to be a key partner in every area of India's development including skills, digital economy, infrastructure, energy, health, agriculture, defence, and science and technology. (ANI)
