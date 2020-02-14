EAM meets Canadian Parliamentary delegation, discusses 'promising future' of India-Canada ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Canadian Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker George J Furey and discussed the "promising future" of India-Canada ties. "Welcomed the Canadian Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker George J Furey. Discussed the promising future of #IndiaCanada ties, taking into account shared interests & concerns. Hope that the visit would contribute to stronger parliamentary support for this important relationship," the EAM said in a tweet.

Earlier, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also met Parliamentary delegation from Canada in New Delhi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday met visiting Speaker of Canada's Senate George J Furey and said Canada has the potential to be a key partner in every area of India's development including skills, digital economy, infrastructure, energy, health, agriculture, defence, and science and technology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

