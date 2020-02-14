China says 6 health workers died from virus, 1,716 infected

Beijing, Feb 14 (AFP) Six health workers have died from the new coronavirus in China and more than 1,700 have been infected, health officials said Friday, underscoring the risks doctors and nurses have taken amid shortages of masks and protective suits.

The figure comes a week after public anger erupted over the death of a whistleblowing doctor who had been reprimanded and silenced by police after raising the alarm about the virus in December. (AFP) AMS

