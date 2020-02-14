Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese property firms bank on virtual reality as virus fears hit market

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 13:32 IST
Chinese property firms bank on virtual reality as virus fears hit market
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Picture

China's property developers and realtors are turning to virtual reality salesrooms and Livestream marketing to thaw a frozen market as the coronavirus epidemic keeps physical offices shut and potential buyers are afraid to leave their homes. A female employee of Sunac China introduced a residential development in the southern city of Qingyuan on social media platforms Tiktok and Weibo wearing a white gown and waving a paper fan.

The live stream on Tuesday attracted a total of 510,000 viewers for Sunac, China's fourth-largest developer by sales, but it was unclear whether any of the bid for the property. Twenty of the top 100 developers have done Livestream sales since the virus outbreak, property researcher CRIC said, adding that 92 of them run online sales platforms which some recently revamped in response to the virus.

Property sales by floor area in China fell 0.1% in 2019, marking the first full-year decline in five years, and analysts expect sales may drop again this year due to the epidemic. The outbreak has led to several cities being locked down, mass quarantines and work and travel disruptions as Beijing works to contain the flu-like virus which has killed 1,380 people and sickened more than 60,000.

Major realtors including Centaline are also doing more live forums online, hosting talks with senior executives on the property market. Trying to make homebuyers more comfortable in buying online, Centaline plans to work with property developers to build virtual salesrooms for their new developments.

"The online sales platform has been around for a while, but it was mostly for advertising and chats between agents and buyers," said Centaline Shenzhen General Manager Alan Cheng. "Now because homebuyers are not able to go out and see the flats themselves, we will focus on providing more real live videos to engage with them."

He said the firm this week introduced online contracts that involve third-party authentication technology in two cities, one of the first in the industry so that buyers can sign the documents without leaving home. Efforts are being made offline as well.

China Evergrande, the third-largest developer by sales, announced on Thursday that homebuyers are entitled to a lowest-price guarantee until May 10, where the company will refund buyers the difference if prices drop. Sunac, depending on the city, allows its customers to forfeit the purchase free of charge within up to 60 days.

Despite the industry's creative efforts, the market has all but ground to a halt. Centaline's Cheng said the few transactions now appeared mostly in the rental market or when sellers were willing to slash prices for personal reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shipping Min, KoPT conducting infra study of 4 northeast LCS

A joint team of the Ministry of Shipping and Kolkata Port Trust has undertaken a study of theinfrastructure of four Land Custom Stations LCS of the north eastern region for transportation of goods from Chittagong andMongla ports in Banglade...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares aim for second week of gains amid virus scare

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic.European shares are expected t...

GVK's loss shrinks to Rs 96 crore in Q3

Hyderabad, Feb 14 PTI GVK Power and Infrastructure Limiteds consolidated net loss during the quarter endedDecember 31 was reported at Rs 96 crore from Rs 101 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal, the company said in afiling with bo...

UPDATE 1-European shares steady as GDP numbers loom

European shares traded sideways on Friday as investors awaited fourth-quarter GDP data from across the euro zone, and another jump in coronavirus cases followed World Health Organization WHO assurances that the trajectory of the outbreak ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020