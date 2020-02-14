Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian visits UAE, kills wife over suspected infidelity

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 13:57 IST
Indian visits UAE, kills wife over suspected infidelity

An Indian in the UAE has allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a sharp-edged weapon over suspected infidelity outside her office here, media reports said on Friday. She was stabbed three times with a knife in the UAE's most populous city, Khaleej Times reported.

The 44-year-old man, who was in Dubai on a visit visa, killed his wife over suspicion that she was cheating on him, the Court of First Instance has heard. According to public prosecution records, the man, who is standing trial on a premeditated murder charge, went to his wife's workplace in Al Quoz industrial area on September 9 last year.

He and his wife had a heated argument after he confronted the woman's boss over a message he had sent to her, according to the report. When they went outside the office, his wife told him that he embarrassed her in front of the manager. The man then took out a knife and stabbed her three times, killing her on the spot before fleeing, the report said.

A driver saw the victim's body and alerted the police. The police said: "The woman was lying lifeless between the cars in the parking lot. She had deep stab wounds in her abdomen and left thigh. The crime weapon was found near her body".

The Indian manager, 32, told the prosecutor that he could not reach the victim on the incident day, the report said. Public prosecution records show that the man, after committing the crime, took the metro to flee but was arrested later.

The woman is survived by her two daughters in India. The trial will continue on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shipping Min, KoPT conducting infra study of 4 northeast LCS

A joint team of the Ministry of Shipping and Kolkata Port Trust has undertaken a study of theinfrastructure of four Land Custom Stations LCS of the north eastern region for transportation of goods from Chittagong andMongla ports in Banglade...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares aim for second week of gains amid virus scare

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic.European shares are expected t...

GVK's loss shrinks to Rs 96 crore in Q3

Hyderabad, Feb 14 PTI GVK Power and Infrastructure Limiteds consolidated net loss during the quarter endedDecember 31 was reported at Rs 96 crore from Rs 101 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal, the company said in afiling with bo...

UPDATE 1-European shares steady as GDP numbers loom

European shares traded sideways on Friday as investors awaited fourth-quarter GDP data from across the euro zone, and another jump in coronavirus cases followed World Health Organization WHO assurances that the trajectory of the outbreak ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020