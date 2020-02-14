Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why your Valentine might want hot chocolate for that walk on the beach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 15:30 IST
Why your Valentine might want hot chocolate for that walk on the beach

Drinking cocoa rich in flavonols - plant compounds also found in fruits, vegetables and tea - might make walking easier for some older adults with poor circulation, a study suggests.

Flavonol-rich dark chocolate and unprocessed cocoa, similar to unsweetened cocoa powder used for baking, have been linked to improved blood flow and increased walking ability in a small number of preliminary studies in animals and humans. For this small study, researchers wanted to see if cocoa might benefit people with peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition caused by hardening arteries that reduces blood flow in the legs and makes walking even short distances painful.

"Few therapies are available for improving walking performance in people with PAD," said lead study author Dr. Mary McGrae McDermott of Northwestern University in Chicago. Researchers asked 44 older adults with PAD to drink a chocolate flavored beverage three times daily for six months – half of them got flavonol-rich cocoa and half did not.

In six-minute walking tests, people in the cocoa group went 18.4 meters (60.4 feet) further at the end of the study than they did at the beginning. An improvement of at least 12 meters can make a meaningful difference in patients' daily lives, researchers note in Circulation Research. Walking ability typically declines over time for people with PAD. Without cocoa, participants walked 24.2 meters (79.4 feet) less in six-minute tests at the end of the study.

Even though participants were not told whether they drank real cocoa or a substitute, it is possible they tasted the difference and that this impacted the results, said Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a researcher at the University of California Los Angeles who was not involved in the study. "Exercise is obviously not as attractive or sexy as cocoa, but it's inexpensive, more beneficial, and doesn't come with harmful calories or sugars," Ladapo said.

Most store-bought chocolate bars and hot cocoa mixes are processed to remove bitterness, which also reduces flavonols, said Samantha Heller, a nutritionist at New York University Langone Health who was not involved in the study. "To maximize the health benefits of cocoa, you can make your own hot cocoa by using unsweetened cocoa powder," Heller said.

The Hershey Company supplied cocoa for the study and Mars Inc. contributed to the analysis. SOURCE: Circulation Research, published online Feb. 14, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrating life and love fuels my creativity: Manish Arora

Fashion designer Manish Arora, who has always been vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA community, says his passion for diversity drives him to create gender-fluid and inclusive fashion. According to Arora, it is important for an artiste...

I don't believe Kejriwal was called terrorist without Shah's knowledge: Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said that he does not believe that the controversial remarks made by BJP leaders during the Delhi Assembly election did not have the approval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He himself uses such ag...

Renault reports first net losses in decade for 2019

Paris, Feb 14 AFP French carmaker Renault said Friday it went into the red last year for the first time in a decade on lower sales and a falling contribution from its Japanese partner Nissan. Renault said in a statement it suffered net loss...

UPDATE 2-Macron's candidate for Paris mayor quits over sexting row

French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a setback on Friday when one of his closest lieutenants, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out of the race to become mayor of Paris after it was alleged he sent sexual images to a woman who is not his wife....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020