Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast tests positive for coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 18:11 IST
Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast tests positive for coronavirus

A third Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on the quarantined ship. The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the COVID-19 on the ship.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were on board the ship. The Indian Embassy in Tokyo in a statement said three Indian crew members are among 218 people tested positive for the virus.

"All 218 people, including Indian nationals have been taken to hospitals for further treatment and quarantine. As per information available with the Embassy, no other Indian national on-board Diamond Princess Cruise ship has developed any symptoms of infection," the statement said. The embassy has contacted all three Indian nationals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities.

"Their health conditions have been confirmed to be stable and improving. Embassy is also in constant contact with the relevant Japanese authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indian nationals on-board the ship," it said. The Japanese government on Thursday announced that passengers aged 80 or older will be given the option to disembark the ship if they test negative for COVID-19. Those who meet the age requirement and have pre-existing conditions or are staying in rooms without balcony will be prioritised for disembarkation.

No Indian national falls under this category, eligible for early disembarkation, the statement said. The Indian Embassy has reached out to the Indian nationals (crew members and passengers) through e-mails and telephone calls and has explained to them about the quarantine regulations of Japanese authorities.

"Many of them have responded and expressed their understanding. The embassy has been in constant touch with the ship management company and the employer of the six passengers for appropriate facilitation," it said. The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has spiked to nearly 1,500 with 121 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to nearly 65,000, health officials said on Friday.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in central China's Hubei province in December last year and has spread to 26 countries, including India. Several countries have banned arrivals from China while major airlines have suspended flights to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Provide healthy & safe environment to Dwarka residents: HC to SDMC, DDA

The Delhi High Court has directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC and DDA to provide a healthy and safe environment to residents of Dwarka sub-city. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar ordered the SDMC a...

Traffic advisory issued for CM's swearing-in ceremony

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for February 16 when the chief minister of Delhi will be sworn in, officials said on Friday. The ceremony is scheduled at the Ramlila Ground here on Sunday and traffic regulation will be in pla...

Srei Infra Finance Q3 net falls 34 pc to Rs 60 cr

Srei Infrastructure Finance on Friday reported a 34.4 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 60 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 91.41 crore during the corresponding Octob...

TRIFED grows into large family of economically active tribals: Arjun Munda

Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce Industry Railways and Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs chaired a Multi Stakeholders Workshop on Strategies for Promoting and Marketing of Tribal Products organised by TRIFED...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020