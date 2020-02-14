Vietnam sticks to 2020 growth target amid virus concerns - govt

Vietnam government said on Friday it will stick to this year's economic growth target of 6.8%, despite the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

"The government has agreed to take drastic measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak and persistently pursue the target of maintaining macro-stability to meet the growth target," it said in a statement.

