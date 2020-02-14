Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says China 'stalling' over repatriation flights

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:13 IST
Taiwan says China 'stalling' over repatriation flights
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan on Friday accused China of dragging its feet over the evacuation of citizens stranded in the midst of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the latest spat between the two neighbors. Multiple countries have successfully arranged evacuation flights for nationals stuck in Hubei province where the epidemic is at its most intense and deadly.

But nearly 1,000 Taiwanese have been waiting for the best part of two weeks for a flight out. On Wednesday, Chinese state media quoted local officials accusing Taiwan's government of "repeatedly delaying" their return.

The reports said, "political manipulation" was behind the delay but gave no concrete details. For days Taiwanese officials gave few clues on what was behind the hold up as officials tried to broker an agreement behind the scenes.

But on Friday health minister Chen Shih-chung ended that silence, saying Beijing had "refused to cooperate". "The Chinese side has used all kinds of reasons to stall and refused our plans and recommendations. We deeply regret this," he told reporters.

Taiwanese stuck in Wuhan said they have no idea what was causing the delays. "Most people who are still in Wuhan and Hubei are very anxious and worried and we want to go back to Taiwan," Hsiao Yung-jui, head of the Wuhan Taiwan Enterprises Association, told AFP.

Taiwan did manage to fly 247 people from Wuhan on mainland-owned China Eastern Airlines flight on 3 February. But how that evacuation was carried out caused disagreements.

Chen said China had promised to prioritize "vulnerable people" and take appropriate epidemic preventative measures. But one person who had a fever boarded the plane while the passenger list did not prioritize the elderly, children and people with chronic disease, he said.

The relationship between the two sides is complicated by the fact that Beijing views Taiwanese people as its own citizens, not as foreign nationals. China's Communist Party regards Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

Relations have worsened since President Tsai Ing-wen was first elected in 2016 as her government considers the island as a de facto sovereign nation and rejects Beijing's "one China" stance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Turkish-backed rebels down Syrian helicopter in Idlib

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels shot down a government helicopter west of Aleppo in Syrias northwestern Idlib region, where violence and displacement has spiked in recent weeks, Turkish and Syrian state media said on Friday.A rebel military so...

Indian men edge out Thailand 3-2 to enter semifinals of Asia Team Championships

The Indian mens team assured itself of a medal after progressing to the semifinals with a thrilling 3-2 win over Thailand at the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Friday. After star shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth face...

BJP holds meetings to review party's debacle in Delhi Assembly polls

BJP leaders held a series of marathon meetings on Friday and cited organisational shortcomings and inadequacies of campaigning as reasons behind the partys poor performance in the Delhi Assembly polls. The meetings were attended by Delhi BJ...

Mamata jibe at Shah over disapproval of "goli maro" comment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took a swipe at Union Home MinisterAmit Shah for his disapproval of slogans like goli maro during the Delhi election campaign, saying it was asinconsequential as doctor coming after the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020