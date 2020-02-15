Left Menu
Development News Edition

US official reveals details of Taliban deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Munich
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 00:44 IST
US official reveals details of Taliban deal

Munich, Feb 14 (AFP) A US-Taliban deal for a seven-day reduction of violence in Afghanistan will apply across the country, a senior American official said Friday, unveiling details of the agreement Washington hopes will lead to a full peace accord. The weeklong period has not yet begun but will do so "really soon", the official said, contradicting a Taliban suggestion it would start on Friday.

The partial truce came after more than a year of gruelling talks between US officials and the jihadists as they seek an end to what has become the US's longest war. "The reduction of violence agreement is very specific. And... it's nationwide and it includes the Afghans," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US military, which has between 12,000 and 13,000 troops in Afghanistan, will monitor the reduction in violence to ensure the Taliban upholds its commitments, the official said at the Munich Security Conference. Some kind of communication channel between the US military and the Taliban is foreseen to address any problems that arise, including possible "false flag" attempts by outside actors to sabotage the accord.

"We will be monitoring, there will be verification associated with it to see if the Taliban deliver -- if the Taliban deliver on their commitments we have commitments, in terms of reduction of forces that are also specific," the official said. The Taliban has long demanded the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan but the official said any reduction in numbers will depend on the militants sticking to their side of the deal.

The official added that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a "very good meeting" to brief Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the deal on the sidelines of the Munich conference. If the partial truce holds, the hope is that it could lead to a next stage of negotiations -- between the Taliban and the Kabul government, with an eventual comprehensive peace deal the ultimate goal.

President Donald Trump hailed the reduction in violence as a sign that a fuller accord was "very close". But there have been previous false dawns, with a deal all but complete in September before Trump nixed it at the last moment amid continued Taliban violence.

Washington and its NATO allies have been adamant that they will not allow Afghanistan to become a launchpad for terror attacks in the West. Facing an election later this year, Trump last month renewed his vow to bring troops home from Afghanistan, more than 18 years after the US invaded to overthrow the Taliban. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Brilliant Moeen helps England level T-20 series

England levelled the three-game T-20 series with South Africa on Friday as a crashing 39 off 11 balls by Moeen Ali helped win a thriller as they posted an imposing 204-7 that the hosts fell two runs short of despite 65 off 22 by Quinton de ...

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijings management of the epidemic while lashing out at the overreaction of other countries.In a wide-ranging interview with Re...

Browns' Garrett reiterates Rudolph used racial slur

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reiterated this week that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directed a racial slur at him prior to the melee at the end of the game between the teams in November. He called me the N-w...

Amarinder honours families of 34 martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Friday honoured families of 34 martyrs, who laid down their lives to uphold the countrys unity and integrity. The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack in wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020