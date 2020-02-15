Weddings, proposals bloom in Times Square on Valentine's Day

The Crossroads of the World became a bit more romantic on Friday as "Love is in the Air in Times Square" was held for a twelfth year on Valentine's Day. At least two weddings were due to be held on the red steps and later, hundreds of married couples would gather to renew their vows. Surprise proposals were expected to be aired on the famed electronic billboards.

A sculpture of mirrors beaming the image of a heart was entitled, “Heart Squared.” Wedding planning website The Knot hosted a pop-up floral stand where pedestrians can make their own bouquets. Myisha Rich and Erin Nelson's nuptials kicked off the event.

"We met playing Call of Duty online on PlayStation Network," Rich told reporters. "And he saw me online on Facebook after that, it was like, 'I'm gonna marry you.' And nine years later, here we are." A very public ceremony is right for some, according to Tim Tompkins, the president of the Times Square Alliance and event organizer.

"Ultimately love is about what's going on between two people. For some people, that's a very private thing. And other people want to celebrate and share the love with the world," Tompkins said. (By Mark Porter and Daniel Fastenberg; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

