Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weddings, proposals bloom in Times Square on Valentine's Day

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 02:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 02:08 IST
Weddings, proposals bloom in Times Square on Valentine's Day

The Crossroads of the World became a bit more romantic on Friday as "Love is in the Air in Times Square" was held for a twelfth year on Valentine's Day. At least two weddings were due to be held on the red steps and later, hundreds of married couples would gather to renew their vows. Surprise proposals were expected to be aired on the famed electronic billboards.

A sculpture of mirrors beaming the image of a heart was entitled, “Heart Squared.” Wedding planning website The Knot hosted a pop-up floral stand where pedestrians can make their own bouquets. Myisha Rich and Erin Nelson's nuptials kicked off the event.

"We met playing Call of Duty online on PlayStation Network," Rich told reporters. "And he saw me online on Facebook after that, it was like, 'I'm gonna marry you.' And nine years later, here we are." A very public ceremony is right for some, according to Tim Tompkins, the president of the Times Square Alliance and event organizer.

"Ultimately love is about what's going on between two people. For some people, that's a very private thing. And other people want to celebrate and share the love with the world," Tompkins said. (By Mark Porter and Daniel Fastenberg; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-'Epidemic under control' - Quotes from interview with senior China diplomat

Chinas State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sat with Reuters for a 90-minute interview in Berlin. Here are some of the highlightsCORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK After the epidemic started, we have set up a nationwide mechanism and mobilized n...

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that the new coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijings management of the epidemic while lashing out at the overreaction of other countries. In a wide-ranging intervie...

Lightning to put 9-game streak to test vs. Flyers

If the Tampa Bay Lightning had a sign hanging outside their dressing room to summarize their current situation, it would read No Kucherov, No Stamkos ... No worries The winning has continued this week for the Lightning despite playing witho...

Harsimrat Kaur Badal to inaugurate India Pavillion at Gulfood 2020 in Dubai

A high-level Indian delegation, led by Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, will visit Dubai from February 16-18 to attend the Gulfood 2020, the Indian Consulate here has said. Badal will inaugurate the India Pavill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020