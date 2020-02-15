Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

The Chinese capital Beijing on Friday imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to the city from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and threatened to punish those who failed to comply.

USA-TRUMP/ Emboldened, Trump defends right to interfere in criminal cases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the U.S. legal system. U.S.

USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION/ U.S. states reject $18 bln proposal to settle opioid lawsuits, discussions ongoing -sources

(Reuters) - Twenty one states have rejected an $18 billion settlement proposal from three major U.S. drug distributors to resolve lawsuits over their alleged role in the opioid crisis, but discussion are still active, according to three sources familiar with the matter. USA-AFGHANISTAN/

U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction pact that could lead to U.S. withdrawal MUNICH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has reached agreement with the Taliban on a weeklong reduction of violence that could lead to a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday, while cautioning that the insurgents must honor commitments for the accord to stick.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. consumer spending slowing; industrial production weak WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending slowed further in January, with sales at clothing stores declining by the most since 2009, a trend that could raise concerns about the economy's ability to continue expanding at a moderate pace.

BOEING-737MAX-UNITED ARLNS/ American, United push back 737 MAX return amid new approval delays

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc are pushing back the return of Boeing 737 MAX flights until August and September, respectively, a fresh delay that comes after sources told Reuters that the timing of a key certification flight may not occur until at least April. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ New York prosecutor says former movie producer Weinstein abused his power

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York prosecutors told jurors that Harvey Weinstein abused his power and pushed back against claims by the former Hollywood producer's defense team that his accusers were not credible. VALENTINES-DAY-NEW YORK/

Weddings, proposals bloom in Times Square on Valentine's Day NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Crossroads of the World became a bit more romantic on Friday as "Love is in the Air in Times Square" was held for a twelfth year on Valentine's Day.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR-PREVIEW/

At this year's NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago, Kobe will dominate once again CHICAGO (Reuters) - A few blocks from Chicago's United Center, a sprawling mural depicting the late Kobe Bryant looms over a nondescript city street, his intense gaze surrounded by Laker purple and gold catching the eyes of motorists as they drive by in the frigid air.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI/ Man City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 14 (Reuters) - English champions Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.53 million) by European soccer's governing body UEFA after an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS VENEZUELA-POLITICS/GUAIDO (PIX) (TV)

Guaido talks to journalists after return from international tour Opposition leader Juan Guaido holds press conferences, days after Guaido returned from a three-week international tour meant to rally support for removing Maduro.

15 Feb

