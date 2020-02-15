Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to evacuate American citizens aboard quarantined cruise ship in Japan - WSJ

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 08:49 IST
U.S. to evacuate American citizens aboard quarantined cruise ship in Japan - WSJ
Cruise ship Diamond Princess Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. State Department will evacuate some American citizens and their families aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the biggest cluster of coronavirus infections outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

About 380 people will be offered seats on two evacuation flights from Japan back to the United States, the Journal said https://on.wsj.com/2OXf2H7, citing an official of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The evacuees will arrive in the United States as early as Sunday, the newspaper said, citing Henry Walke, director of the CDC's Division of Preparedness and Emerging Infections.

The CDC was not immediately available for comment. Officials at Japan's foreign ministry and health ministry were also not available for comment. The Diamond Princess cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 3, with 3,500 passengers and crew on board, of whom 218 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The liner was quarantined in Yokohama after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it traveled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus. Those who have tested positive for the virus have been taken off the ship to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan headline in 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

Late legend and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan were named finalists to the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were...

Minimum temperatures stay close to normal levels in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures hovered around normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with their joint capital Chandigarh recording a low of 11 degrees Celsius.In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minim...

12 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and over 23 others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a ditch in southwest Pakistans Balochistan province. The accident occurred on Friday on Khuzdar-Jhal ...

Filatex India Ltd. Q3FY20 Results

Net Revenue at Rs 737.7 crore EBITDA at Rs 55.9 crore EBITDA Margin up 225 bps PAT at Rs 18.6 crore New Delhi February 15, 2020 Filatex India Ltd NSE FILATEX BSE 526227, which is in the business of manufacturing of synthetic filament yarn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020