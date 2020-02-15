Pak Foreign Office summons Indian diplomat over LoC firing

Pakistan Foreign Office on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over India's retaliation to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) a day before. In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office claimed that the firing by the Indian forces in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors on Friday resulted in senior injuries to a 13-year old civilian.

"Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces, an innocent civilian minor, 13-year-old Abida Jamal d/o Muhammad Jamal, resident of village Fatehpur, sustained serious injuries," the statement read. New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.