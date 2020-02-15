Another 67 people test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan
Another 67 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Saturday.
The United States said earlier on Saturday it would send an aircraft to Japan to bring back U.S. passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.
