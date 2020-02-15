Turkish delegation to visit Moscow to discuss Syria's Idlib - TASS
A Turkish delegation will visit Russia on Monday to discuss the situation in Idlib in northwestern Syria, the TASS news agency reported, after a recent spike in violence in the region.
Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in the conflict, agreed in 2018 to set up a de-escalation zone in Idlib but a Syrian government offensive has disrupted this fragile cooperation in recent weeks.
