Macron opens door to North Macedonia, Albania EU accession talks

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that if the results of an EU Commission report in March on North Macedonia and Albania were positive, he would back opening negotiations for them to join the bloc.

"We are waiting for the report in March... depending on that if the results are positive and confidence is established then we should be in a position to open the negotiations," Macron told the Munich Security Conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.