China will build a complete epidemic emergency response system - CCTV

China will build a national supply and purchase system for emergency supplies as well as a complete epidemic emergency response system, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday, citing comments made by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

His comments come as China is battling a coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 1,523 so far.

