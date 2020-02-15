Left Menu
Development News Edition

US defense chief slams China as rising threat to world order

  • PTI
  • |
  • Munich
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 18:11 IST
US defense chief slams China as rising threat to world order
Image Credit: DoN CIO

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday cast China as a rising threat to world order — saying the world's most populous nation steals Western know-how, intimidates smaller neighbors and seeks an "advantage by any means and at any cost." A frequent critic of China, Esper used an address to an international security conference in Munich, Germany, to give his most comprehensive condemnation yet of a communist country that he said tops the Pentagon's list of potential adversaries, followed by Russia, "rogue states" like North Korea and Iran, and continuing threats from extremist groups.

"The Chinese Communist Party is heading even faster and further in the wrong direction – more internal repression, more predatory economic practices, more heavy-handedness, and most concerning for me, a more aggressive military posture," he said. Esper stressed that the United States does not want conflicts with China, and noted that the US government has provided medical supplies to help China combat a coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 67,000 people.

Still, he said Beijing has made clear its long-term intentions and said Europe and the rest of the world must "wake up" to the threats that China poses. "The Communist Party and its associated organs, including the People's Liberation Army, are increasingly operating in theaters outside its borders, including Europe, and seeking advantage by any means, and at any cost," he said.

"While we often doubt the transparency and forthrightness of Beijing, when it comes to their security aims, we should take the Chinese government at its word," he said. "They have said that by 2035, the PRC intends to complete its military modernization, and, by 2049, it seeks to dominate Asia as the preeminent global military power."

With words that echoed the Trump administration's criticisms of Iran, Esper said China represses its people and threatens its neighbors. "We want China to behave like a normal country," Esper said, adding "and that means the Chinese government needs to change its policies and behaviors."

Esper and his immediate predecessor, Jim Mattis, have sought to shift the main focus of US military and security policy toward China and away from small wars against insurgents and extremists. US allies in Europe, while concerned about China's rise, are more immediately worried about Russia. In remarks to the conference earlier Saturday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said China presents challenges as well as opportunities for Western nations.

He said Europe and the United States need to work out a united approach to China's rise. "There are opportunities, but also many challenges," Stoltenberg said, adding that it's important for Western countries to keep open lines of communication with Beijing.

Addressing the same audience, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refuted assertions that the United States under President Donald Trump was rejecting its traditional international leadership role. "I'm happy to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is grossly over-exaggerated," Pompeo said.

"The West is winning."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Mandhana feels Indian women team's middle order can 'definitely improve'

After losing in the final of Tri-Series against Australia, Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana has admitted the scope for improvement for their middle-order. The middle order could definitely improve. There are some things we still have ...

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...

Portuguese president arrives in Goa on 2-day visit

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which his country and the state government will sign an MoU on augmenting water supply and sewerage management.He was welcomed at the intern...

Maha CM assures decision in public interest on NPR & NRC:Awhad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured to take a decision on the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register NPR in the interest of people through discussions, NCP leader and state Housin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020