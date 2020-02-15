Turkey says Syria dispute won't affect Russian S-400 defense deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankara's relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, Russian news agencies reported.

"We can not change the principle-based positions we hold or our politics over individual disagreements with one country or another. We must not allow the problems in Syria to undermine our co-operation and relations," the TASS news agency cited him as saying after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

