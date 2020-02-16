70 new coronavirus cases reported on cruise ship off Japan's coast
There are 70 new cases of COVID-19 (the new coronavirus) onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama, according to Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato.
Tokyo [Japan], Feb 16 (Sputnik/ANI): There are 70 new cases of COVID-19 (the new coronavirus) onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama, according to Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato.
The minister said during a Sunday programme on NHK that the total number of coronavirus infected people on board the ship now stands at 355.
The US embassy in Japan announced earlier that it was planning to start evacuating US citizens off the ship on Sunday evening local time. (Sputnik/ANI)
