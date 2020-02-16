Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another 70 people test positive for coronavirus on ship in Japan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 08:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 08:40 IST
Another 70 people test positive for coronavirus on ship in Japan
Cruise ship Diamond Princess. Image Credit: ANI

Another 70 people aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 355 cases, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Sunday.

The Diamond Princess, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it traveled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.

Some 3,700 passengers and crew were aboard the ship, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred. Those testing positive are transferred to Japanese hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

From dharna politics to becoming everyone's CM a la Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal is a political phenomenon with very few parallels in Indian politics. His fight against corruption to becoming Delhis chief minister first in 2013, Kejriwal has shown his political resoluteness, which has left even his adver...

Darfuris rejoice as Sudan agrees to hand Bashir to ICC

In the sprawling Camp Kalma, refugees displaced by the Darfur conflict are overjoyed at the decision by Sudans new authorities to finally deliver president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court. Bashir, who was deposed in April...

Agarwal back among runs, Pant too gets some form back

Mayank Agarwal finally found some form going his way and Rishabh Pant mixed caution with his customary aggression as Indias warm-up fixture against New Zealand XI ended in a draw here on Sunday. The match was called off an hour after lunch ...

UPDATE 1-Rugby League-Dragons to probe rainbow flag complaints after Folau debut

Catalans Dragons are investigating complaints that stadium security asked fans to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folaus try-scoring debut for the French Super League side on Saturday.The Dragons have drawn much criticism within rugby le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020