Another 70 people test positive for coronavirus on ship in Japan
Another 70 people aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 355 cases, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Sunday.
The Diamond Princess, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it traveled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.
Some 3,700 passengers and crew were aboard the ship, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred. Those testing positive are transferred to Japanese hospitals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Katsunobu Kato
- Japanese
- Tokyo
- Carnival Corp
- Yokohama
- Hong Kong
- China
ALSO READ
Karnam Malleswari backs Mirabai Chanu to win medal in Tokyo Olympics
UPDATE 1-Japanese warship departs for Gulf to patrol oil lifeline
Japanese warship departs for Gulf of Oman to protect commercial vessels
"Wash your hands": Tokyo governor to residents ahead of Olympics as coronavirus spreads
Japanese warship heads to Middle East to protect tankers