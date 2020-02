Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS WILL STOP ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING AT 21:00 SUNDAY, BUT PROBABILITY OF LOADSHEDDING DURING THE WEEK REMAINS Source text: http://bit.ly/2OX8cl5

