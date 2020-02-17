Left Menu
People News Roundup: London Fashion Week; Weinstein trial and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Victoria Beckham's black dresses, chunky platform boots stage 'gentle rebellion' at London Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky thigh-high platform boots for a collection she characterized as a "gentle rebellion" at London Fashion Week on Sunday. The former Spice Girl pop star turned designer, who has also launched a beauty line, opened her show with a series of black mid-length dresses, before introducing whites, blues and plaid designs, plus platform boots in an array of bold colors, as well as high collared-blouses and oversized lapels.

New York prosecutor says former movie producer Weinstein abused his power

New York prosecutors told jurors that Harvey Weinstein abused his power and pushed back against claims by the former Hollywood producer's defense team that his accusers were not credible. Setting the stage for the jury to begin deliberating next week in Weinstein's weeks-long sexual assault trial, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said Weinstein, 67, had counted on his victims never coming forward.

ITV hit 'Love Island' to return on Monday after death of former presenter Flack

British broadcaster ITV said its popular reality show "Love Island" would return on Monday after it was taken off air following the death of former presenter Caroline Flack. Flack, 40, who appeared on many of ITV's biggest entertainment shows and won Britain's version of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2014, was found dead in her London flat on Saturday.

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead: media

Hollywood family and sex therapist Amie Harwick died after falling from a third floor balcony and a former boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her death, local media reported, citing police. Harwick was found unconscious on the ground at around 1:15 am on Saturday after officers responded to a report of a "woman screaming" in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement, television station KTLA5 reported.

