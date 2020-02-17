Britain doesn't need anything special from EU trade deal - PM Johnson's spokesman
Britain does not need any special arrangements in its future relationship with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday, adding that it wants a trade agreement similar to other deals the EU has struck.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's EU advisor, David Frost, will give a speech later setting out what Britain wants from the future relationship. The spokesman said that Britain wants a relationship based on friendly cooperation and that it was ready to start negotiations with the EU now.
