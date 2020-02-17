Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's former parliament speaker acquitted of rape charges

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:23 IST
Nepal's former parliament speaker acquitted of rape charges

Former Nepal Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara, who was arrested in October after a parliament secretariat staffer accused him of attempting to rape her, was on Monday acquitted by a court due to lack of evidence. The first high profile politician to be tried for sexual assault allegation, Mahara was arrested on October 6 last year after the parliament secretariat staffer filed an FIR accusing him of attempting to rape her on September 29 at her rented apartment in Kathmandu, the Himalayan Times reported.

Mahara, also a Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader, was the Speaker of the House of Representatives when he faced the allegations and the ruling party asked for his resignation, which he tendered albeit initial hesitance. He was remanded into judicial custody on November 4. He denied the charge and moved the Patan High Court challenging the District Court’s order on November 21. The High Court, however, rejected his plea upholding the original decision.

Kathmandu District Court on Monday, however, acquitted Mahara on the grounds of insufficient evidence to prove the charge levelled against him and decided to release him from detention. He will be released on Monday itself after staying in custody for over 100 days, a large portion of which he spent in Thapathali-based Norvic International Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

RBI Guv: Govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the government will have to use structural reforms to revive demand and support the sagging economy, and green shoots of the recovery visible now need to be sustained to pull India out of...

Albania hopes for 400 mln euros for quake recovery

Brussels, Feb 17 AFP Prime Minister Edi Rama warned Monday that Albania will be in trouble if a donor conference does not pledge at least 400 million euros to help it recover from a powerful earthquake. The impoverished Balkan state was hit...

Locust attack:Central team in Rajasthan to assess damage to crops

A 10-member central team will be visiting locust-affected areas of Rajasthan in next two days to take stock of the damage to crops due to the insects. Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria had informed the state assembly earlier ...

MHA-appointed panel on Assam recommends 2/3rd quota for indigenous people in assembly, ILP

A Home Ministry-appointed committee has recommended that two-third seats in the Assam Assembly should be reserved for the indigenous people of the state and 1951 should be the cut-off year to define the local population, sources said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020