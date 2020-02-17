Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK issues severe flood warnings; storm injures 9 in Germany

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:49 IST
UK issues severe flood warnings; storm injures 9 in Germany
Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Geological Survey

Britain issued five severe flood alerts on Monday, warning of a danger to life after Storm Dennis dumped weeks worth of rain in some places. It gale-force winds also injured nine people in weather-related car accidents in Germany and caused flooding and power outages elsewhere in northern Europe.

The severe flood warnings were for the central English counties of Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire. The Met Office, Britain's meteorological agency, issued another 221 flood warnings for England, along with 24 for Wales and 12 for Scotland. The weather system brought winds of more than 145 kph (90 mph) and up to 150 millimeters (6 inches) of rain over the weekend.

Forecasters said river levels in parts of northern England had yet to reach their peak. In the northern England city of York, authorities were piling up more than 4,000 sandbags as the Rover Ouse continued to rise. It's expected to peak on Tuesday. Other residents in parts of Wales and western England were cleaning up Monday after the storm flooded roads, railways, homes and businesses and disrupted travel across Britain.

The British environment secretary said climate change was making extreme weather events more common, but denied that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government was unprepared. "We'll never be able to protect every single household just because of the nature of climate change and the fact that these weather events are becoming more extreme, but we've done everything that we can do with a significant sum of money, and there's more to come," Minister George Eustice said.

In Germany, at least nine people were injured in weather-related car accidents. In Trippstadt near the French border, the driver of a van and his six passengers were injured, some of them severely, when their vehicle ran into a fallen tree on the road Monday morning.

In Rostock in northeastern Germany, two people were injured when their car crashed Sunday into a broken tree on a road, the German news agency dpa reported. A commuter train with 67 passengers on board also crashed into a tree that had fallen on the tracks in the western German city of Dortmund, but nobody was injured. And in the German city of Hamburg, the city's famous fish market was flooded for the second time this month.

Further north, strong winds and heavy rain caused flooding, road closures and electricity outages across the Nordic and Baltic regions. In Norway, more than half a dozen roads and several passes were closed. The southwestern Denmark city of Kolding was flooded as gale force winds and heavy rains battered the area.

Emergency services in the city on the eastern side of the Jutland peninsula were pumping out water from basements and using sand bags to try to contain the flooding. In Estonia, some 1,200 households were without electricity, the Baltic News Service reported.

Several ferry crossings between Denmark and Norway were halted because of the storm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Three West Bengal tourists rescued from Ganga in Rishikesh

Three tourists from West Bengal were rescued from the Ganga in Uttarakhands Rishikesh after they were stranded on a dry patch in the river, police said on Monday. The tourists were stuck there due to a sudden rise in the water level, they s...

Goa: King Momo opposes feni tax, backs ''no CAA'' diktat for

Shalom Sardinha, who has been selected to play King Momo for the Goa Carnival beginning onFebruary 22, on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the Pramod Sawant government levying tax on feni from fiscal 2020-21. It is the first time that ...

10 killed in suicide blast in southwestern Pakistan city of Quetta

At least 10 people were killed in a suicide blast that targeted a police vehicle in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, officials said.Two police personnel were among those killed in the blast in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan ...

WHO experts join field inspections in China as death toll due to coronavirus climbs to 1,770

Top WHO experts, including from the US, have joined the fight against the novel coronavirus in China that has claimed 1,770 lives, as Beijing stepped up its efforts by deploying 30,000 more medical staff in the worst-affected Wuhan city to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020