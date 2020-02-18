Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 more dead after inhaling toxic gas in Karachi's Keamari area; Sindh CM orders evacuation

Two more people died on Monday night after inhaling mysterious toxic gas which emitted again in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, while 150 others complaining of breathing difficulties have been rushed to the hospital over the past 24 hours, prompting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to order the evacuation of residents from the affected areas.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 02:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 02:53 IST
2 more dead after inhaling toxic gas in Karachi's Keamari area; Sindh CM orders evacuation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two more people died on Monday night after inhaling mysterious toxic gas which emitted again in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, while 150 others complaining of breathing difficulties have been rushed to the hospital over the past 24 hours, prompting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to order the evacuation of residents from the affected areas. A total of seven people have died in Karachi's Keamari area from inhaling the leaked toxic gas, the nature of which has not been ascertained, police said. The first five deaths were reported on Sunday night when the toxic gas had first emitted in the said area.

The directives to evacuate residents from the affected areas were issued during an emergency meeting convened on Monday night at the Sindh Chief Minister's house, Dawn reported, citing CM House spokesperson, Rasheed Channa. "The smell is spreading with the wind," said the CM, while issuing directives to shift residents of the affected areas to marriage halls located in the nearest safe area.

A total of 150 people suffering breathing problems have been shifted to Ziauddin hospital in Clifton and other hospitals for medical treatment. One of the deceased has been identified as Imran Ashraf, 30, while another is aged around 50 years.

During the meeting convened on Monday night, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani informed that a ship that was offloading soybean or a similar substance could be the probable cause of the 'mysterious' gas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales

Cupertino US, Feb 18 AP Apple Inc. is warning investors that it wont meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones. The California-based company said Monday that all of its iPho...

Bhuj hostel case: Court remands principal, others to 2-day police custody

A total of four persons, including the principal, were sent to two-day police custody in connection with the incident at a college in Gujarats Kutch where girls were made to remove their underwear to check whether or not they were menstruat...

UPDATE 1-Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit 10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday.Cutting emissions w...

People News Roundup: Beckham, 'gentle rebellion' at London Fashion Week; ITV hit 'Love Island' to return on Monday and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Victoria Beckhams black dresses, chunky platform boots stage gentle rebellion at London Fashion WeekVictoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky thigh-hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020