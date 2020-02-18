Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines to cut flights as coronavirus epidemic hits demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 09:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines to cut flights as coronavirus epidemic hits demand
Image Credit: ANI

Singapore Airlines Ltd will temporarily cut flights across its global network in the three months to May, it said on Tuesday, as a coronavirus epidemic hits demand for services to the Asian city state, as well as through the key transit hub.

Key affected destinations include Frankfurt, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Paris, Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo, the airline said on its website. "Singapore Airlines and SilkAir will temporarily reduce services across our network due to weak demand as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak," the carrier said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make further adjustments as necessary." It declined to say what percentage of capacity it had cut in response to a query from Reuters, citing commercial sensitivity.

The cuts follow major reductions already announced in services to mainland China and Hong Kong. In Dec. quarter, flights to mainland China made up 11% of capacity for the airline, and more than that for budget arm Scoot. "It's not a surprise to see some cuts in flights, given the weak forward bookings that can be expected from the current environment," said DBS analyst Paul Yong.

Demand on flights to South Korea and Japan had been hit hardest after China, Yong quoted Singapore Airlines' management team as having told analysts at a results briefing on Monday. Those were the areas of the biggest cutbacks in Tuesday's announcement.

Singapore's tally of 77 cases of the virus is one of the highest outside mainland China, where more than 1,800 people have been killed in the epidemic. Last week, the Asian tourism and travel hub said it expected visitor numbers to drop by a quarter or more this year, hit by the virus outbreak.

Besides visitors to the city-state, Singapore Airlines also relies heavily on transit traffic. Premium travel has suffered after many business events were canceled across Asia because of the virus. Hong Kong-based rival Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has said it is cutting 40% of capacity across its network, up from 30% earlier, due to weak demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Body of rape accused found hanging from tree in UP

The body of a rape accused was found hanging from a tree at a village in Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.The 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with a rape case on January 17 and was released on bail on February 11, SP Vinee...

Maduro says 'not afraid of military combat' in Venezuela

Caracas, Feb 18 AFP President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he is not afraid of military combat, accusing his US counterpart Donald Trump of plotting to invade Venezuela with the support of regional allies. We dont want war we dont want vio...

Japan completes virus testing for quarantined ship

Tokyo, Feb 18 AFP All passengers and crew on board a ship quarantined off Japan have now been tested for the new coronavirus, the government said Tuesday, as more countries moved to evacuate citizens from the boat. South Korea became the la...

Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by coronavirus

Eds Changes slug San Francisco, Feb 18 AFP Apple is to miss its revenue forecast for the March quarter due to the coronavirus epidemic, the US tech giant said Monday, warning that iPhone supplies worldwide would also be impacted, underlinin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020