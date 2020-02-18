Left Menu
Shanghai says students won't return to school now, online learning to start March 2

Shanghai says students won't return to school now, online learning to start March 2
Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The Shanghai government has said that students will not return to schools now and the semester will start via online learning amid China's coronavirus outbreak.

Online education for primary and secondary school students in Shanghai will begin on March 2, said Lu Jing, head of the Shanghai Education Committee, at a briefing on Tuesday.

Shanghai had previously said schools would not reopen before the end of February.

