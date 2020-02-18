Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to waive tariffs on US medical imports amid virus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 14:21 IST
China to waive tariffs on US medical imports amid virus outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China will waive trade-war tariffs on imports of selected US medical equipment from March 2, the government said Tuesday, as the country battles to contain the new coronavirus epidemic.

The move comes as doctors and nurses treating virus patients in China's overstretched hospitals struggle to deal with the health crisis amid a shortage of basic medical items. More than 72,000 people have been infected by the outbreak of the new COVID-19 strain in China, which has claimed the lives of over 1,800 people.

Patient monitors, blood transfusion equipment and instruments to measure blood pressure are among the products that qualify for the exemptions, according to a list released by the Tariff Commission of the State Council. They are among 696 US products that now qualify for waivers, including key agricultural and energy items such as frozen pork and beef, soybeans and liquified natural gas.

Other products include some types of wheat, corn, and sorghum, certain metals such as copper and lead ore, as well as diesel and other fuel oils. The commission said the latest move was "to better meet the growing needs of Chinese consumers" and that it would accept applications for exemptions from firms in China.

The tariff waivers will apply for a designated period, supporting firms that want to import from the US-based on "business considerations", said authorities. China's latest waivers are among the most substantial in the trade war.

In early December, Beijing announced tariff waivers on some US soybean and pork imports. Later in the month, it exempted more goods, including US chemicals such as industrial glue and adhesives, industrial polymers and types of paraffin, which can be found in cosmetics and food.

Apart from the current virus crisis, China has seen a spike in pork prices over the past year due to African Swine Fever, which ravaged pig herds across the country -- with authorities working to ease the strain. US-China trade tensions have been dialing down, with both countries signing a partial trade deal in mid-January. Beijing committed to boosting purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion.

More than a week ago, it announced it would halve tariffs on $75 billion worth of US imports as part of its trade truce with the US. China has also made other moves to ease the supply of resources in the country amid the virus fight, and said earlier this month that US imports which can be used in its fight against the deadly virus will be exempted from retaliatory tariffs imposed in the trade war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says: Ignore the ignorant pundits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, said on Tuesday that people should read more about superforecasting rather than paying attention to ignorant pundits after a Downing Street aide was forced to resign.Wh...

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan

Tokyo, Feb 18 AFP An additional 88 people have tested positive for coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship off the Japan coast, the health ministry said Tuesday.The new cases came from a total of 681 fresh results, the ministry said, takin...

Guj: Ahead of US Prez visit, AMC asks slum-dwellers to vacate

At least 45 families living in a slum near the newly-built Motera stadium in Ahmedabad havebeen served eviction notices by the municipal corporation ahead of the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump andPrime Minister Narendra Modi o...

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan

According to sources, 88 more people test positive for coronavirus on a ship off Japan.Further details awaited....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020