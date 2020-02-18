Soccer-Netherlands to play Greece, Wales in Euro 2020 buildup
The Netherlands will play Greece and Wales as part of their preparations for this year’s European Championship, the Dutch FA has said.
They will host Greece in Enschede on May 28 and Wales in Rotterdam on June 6.
The Netherlands have been drawn in Group C against Austria, Ukraine and a playoff winner. They will play their three group games in Amsterdam, starting against Ukraine on June 14. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
